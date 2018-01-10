Diet Coke Makes Ch-ch-changes!
By Chris Michaels
|
Jan 10, 2018 @ 3:22 PM

If you’re a Diet Coke drinker, the winds of change are starting to blow.  Some big changes are on the way for Coca-Cola.

They announced today that they will be rolling out a new hip and ‘modernized’ Diet Coke packaging plus, and here are the big changes, NEW FLAVORS!

Classic Diet Coke gets some new roommates…Ginger Lime, Feisty Cherry, Zesty Blood Orange, and Twisted Mango.  They spent 2 years and tested more than 30 new flavors, and yet still believe Twisted Mango with be a good Diet Coke flavor.  Will you try them?

Doc

 

