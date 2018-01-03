Disneyland for fans of the whacky tabaccy!

Recreational marijuana became legal in California at midnight on New Year’s. And MIKE TYSON is already planning to cash in on it. Late last month, he broke ground on a 40-acre pot farm in California City, California, about 100 miles north of L.A., and he claims it’ll revolutionize the industry. Half of the land will be used to grow pot. The other half will have a supply store . . . an extraction facility . . . a factory for edibles . . . a pot-growing SCHOOL . . . a campground for ‘glamping,’ a.k.a. luxury camping . . . and a small amphitheater. (Willie Nelson and Snoop Dogg have ALREADY expressed interest in a long-term residency at said amphitheater).

In related news: Convenience store chain, 7-11, has ALSO broken ground on 58 new stores in California City, California.