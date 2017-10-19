Are You Distracted By…Oh Look, A Penny!
By Chris Michaels
Oct 19, 2017 @ 12:32 PM

It’s hard to really focus on work when literally EVERYTHING else is trying to pull your attention away.  And . . . yeah, we totally let it.

A new survey found the top 10 things that DISTRACT us at work and destroy our productivity.  Check ’em out . . .

1.  Checking social media.  47% of people said they spend time on social media when they should be working.

2.  Reading news websites, 45%.

3.  Talking with your coworkers about stuff that’s not work-related, 38%.

4.  Coffee breaks, 31%.

5.  Smoking breaks, 28%.

6.  Texts or instant messages, 27%.

7.  Eating snacks, 25%.

8.  Making food, 24%.

9.  Phone calls that aren’t work-related, 24%.

10.  Searching for NEW JOBS, 19%.

