A Dog’s Favorite Toy Was Discontinued, but a Random Stranger Saved the Day

A story about a 12-year-old Chihuahua mix in Bowling Green, Kentucky is making the rounds online. His name is Jaxon. A woman named Kelli Brown adopted him from a shelter about four years ago when he was eight.

But the story is really about his favorite TOY . . . a stuffed alligator named Greenie that Kelli got at PetSmart.

She’s actually bought several of them before, because it’s the only toy he’ll play with. He chews them and sleeps with them. So they get pretty ripped up, and she has to replace them every six months.

But when she recently went to get a new one, she found out they’d been discontinued.

She thought she’d be able to find them online but came up empty. So as a last resort, she posted something about it on Twitter.

A 21-year-old woman named Kendyl Kercho happened to see it. She works at a PetSmart in Lake Worth, Texas, and started digging through the bargain bins.

She ended up finding EIGHT of them, which is pretty much a lifetime supply for a 12-year-old dog. Then she sent them to Kelli last month, and wouldn’t accept any money. She insisted they were a gift.