U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions is telling California, “We have a problem.”

Sessions told law enforcement officers at a conference in Sacramento Wednesday that the Justice Department sued California because state laws are preventing federal immigration agents from doing their jobs.

California Gov. Jerry Brown has denounced U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions for speaking in the state about a lawsuit over policies that limit cooperation with federal immigration authorities.

Brown told reporters shortly after Session’s speech to law enforcement officials Wednesday that it was unprecedented for him to “act more like Fox News than a law enforcement officer.”

Demonstrators blocked traffic on a busy street but were peaceful as they protested U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ decision to sue California over laws that restrict cooperation with federal immigration authorities.

Sacramento police say nobody was arrested in connection with the protests Wednesday outside a hotel where Sessions spoke to California law enforcement officials.

Several Democratic elected officials joined demonstrators and spoke to the crowd with a bullhorn. They were drowned out sometimes by protesters with louder speakers angling for a more aggressive confrontation with Sessions.

The post DOJ To Sue California, Sparks Backlash appeared first on 1470 WMBD.