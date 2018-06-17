Dollar General To Change Locations In Chillicothe
Jun 17, 2018 @ 6:00 AM

Changes are coming to Chillicothe’s retail landscape.

The website chilliblogger.news reports Dollar General will not renew the lease at its current location in Plaza Park.

Instead, the company will build a new store at 714 N. Fourth Street. That property is currently home to High Five Sports and is best known for being the former BB’s Restaurant.

The building at 714 N. Fourth Street will be demolished. No timetable has been announced.

Recently, Family Dollar announced plans to close its store in downtown Chillicothe. The company will instead open a Dollar Tree store.

