I Don’t Like Fall – There, I’ve Said It

Call me a rebel, Un-American, look at me cross-eyed or whatever trips your trigger…but I just don’t like fall.

I know, pumpkin spice lattes…ya ya, I get it, but I still don’t like fall. But Doc the weather is cooling off, there’s bonfires, football, a crispness in the air. Yep, you’re right…but you’re forgetting a few things. Leaves fall and need to be cleaned up, flowers and plants that brighten my day will die, rain…lots of rain…and it doesn’t do anything positive like make things green. The end of baseball, always wearing a sweatshirt instead of a t-shirt.

I’m sure you all know what comes after fall…winter! Bone chilling temps, snow, ice, colds, flu, closed up houses and no fresh air, bulky coats and actually having to wear pants instead of shorts.

Fall schmall – unless the Cubs are in the playoffs, the Bears are winning, and there’s pumpkin pie in my fridge – then I love fall!