Don’t Be Messing With My Snickers

Snickers is introducing 3 new flavors next Summer. All 3 will all have chocolate, caramel and peanuts with the nougat being different flavors. One flavor will be Espresso. The second flavor will be Salted Caramel. And those are fine. I mean, I like salted Caramel, so no big whoop.

It’s the third flavor that’s grinding my gears: Chili Pepper. Wait, what? Chili Pepper?? Yep. Chili Pepper.

Hey. Snickers. Pump the breaks will ya?!?! Your candy bar is darn near perfect so why are you messing with it?

So, I ask you, Wolfpack, are YOU going to try it? Let us know.

JY