I always thought we already HAD Doritos for women…they’re called, um, DORITOS!! But the CEO, Indra Nooyi, who is a woman, by the way, feels like women would have an appreciation for a softer chip with LESS cheese, in a bag that will fit easily into a woman’s purse.

I know a lot of women that would riot if Doritos tried to take away their crunch and cheese. Come on Ms. Nooyi, ya gotta be able to read the room better than that.

JY