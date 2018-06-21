East Peoria residents now have a safe way to dispose of their expired or unwanted medications.

A prescription drop box has been placed outside East Peoria’s Public Safety Building.

The drop box is a repurposed mailbox, painted white and labeled as a prescription drop box. The drop box is monitored by cameras.

The drugs deposited in the drop box will be incinerated.

Accepted for disposal will be tablets, pills, capsules and patches, both prescription and non-prescription. All medications should be removed from the containers and placed in a zipped plastic bag.

Needles, liquids such as cough syrup, gels and aerosols such as nebulizers and asthma inhalers will not be accepted.

The post Drop Box For Medications In East Peoria appeared first on 1470 WMBD.