A Drunk Guy Cooks His Own Meal at Waffle House When He Finds the Staff Asleep

The whole point of Waffle House is that it’s ALWAYS there for you when you need it . . . breakfast, dinner, middle of the night, eating alone on Christmas, whatever. So what do you do when it’s NOT?

A 36-year-old guy named Alex Bowen was drunk late last Wednesday night and went to a Waffle House in West Columbia, South Carolina. But when he got there, the one employee working that night had fallen ASLEEP in a booth.

So Alex hopped behind the counter and cooked his OWN meal. He says he cooked himself, quote, “A double Texas bacon cheesesteak melt with extra pickles.”

He posted all about it on Facebook, including pictures.

A Waffle House spokesperson says they apologized to Alex . . . suspended the employee who was asleep . . . and they really hope that in the future, no customers go behind the counter.

A Possum Breaks Into a Liquor Store and Gets Super Drunk on Bourbon

It’s a sad day when giant nasty rats are partying harder than I am.

A POSSUM managed to break into a liquor store in Fort Walton Beach, Florida last week. We’re not sure WHY he went in there, but apparently once he was inside, he took advantage of the situation . . . and cracked into a bottle of bourbon.

An employee found the possum the next morning, passed out drunk, with the broken bottle next to him. They called animal control, who took him in to sober him up . . . and then they released him back into the wild a few days later.