Duck Race Season Is Here

Celebrating 30 years of ducks.

Peoria’s Duck Race benefitting the Center for Prevention of Abuse is the oldest race of its kind in the nation. The Center’s Carol Merna says 100-percent of the proceeds helps people that come to the Center for care.

“All of our basic core services, our domestic violence, our sexual assault, our elder abuse, our prevention education, and now our human sex trafficking services are funded in part by the annual Duck Race,” Merna said.

She tells WMBD’s Greg and Dan that the Center for Prevention of Abuse hopes to sell 30,000 ducks this year in honor of the 30th anniversary of the race.

(Alpha Media-Julia Bradley)

Merna say buying a $5 duck can have a huge impact on someone’s life.

“Every level of what gets donated to the Duck Race goes to something very important to the people that need care,” Merna said.

A kickoff event for the Duck Race will be held Thursday night from 6-9 at Kelleher’s.

Ducks are $5 each. There are 30 prizes this year, including the grand prize of $5,000.

More details are HERE.

