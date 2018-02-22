“Dumb and Dumber” Mini Bike Goes for $50,000

Just when you thought the sale of the “Dumb and Dumber” mini bike couldn’t possibly be any dumber, it was.

The hog featured in the classic 1994 comedy, and used to get Lloyd and Harry to Aspen … hauled in $50,000 for the Houston man who sold it on eBay to fortify his kid’s college fund. Considering the opening bid was $8,500 … nice work, Dad.

The new owner is Todd Lyons from New York, who tells us one of his friends told him he wanted to bid on it, but his wife lowered the boom. Todd had no one dissuading him, so he went for it. Three cheers for bachelorhood!

As we reported … the mini bike was one of 2 used in the film, specifically in all the close-up riding scenes with Jim Carrey and Jeff Daniels.

Todd tells us he was 13 when he first saw the flick with his buddy, so he’s thrilled to own a piece of it … which he will proudly display on his wall.