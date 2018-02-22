Dunlap School District Adds Tip Line In Case Of Threats

Dunlap School District is adding a telephone tip line.

The district added the “323 safety line” for students and parents to anonymously report threats of school violence.

“It’s focused on school violence, but concerns could be with any other topics that might be necessary to communicate to the school district,” interim superintendent Randy Merker explained.

The addition comes following the school shooting in Parkland, Florida. But Merker said the district had been thinking about adding the tip line for weeks.

“The concept of what can we do is a concept that every school district in the state has to be engaged with,” Merker explained.

Anyone with a concern can also text the phone line.

“We will look at and address any comment that comes into the tip line and investigate to see what is appropriate,” Merker said.

Still, he believes forming relationships with students and parents, and speaking with the face-to-face, when possible, is the best form of communication.

A Peoria Public School District spokesperson said it’s school leaders are reexamining its emergency policies and have a tip line in place anyone concerned can call.

Metamora Township High School District 122 Superintendent Sean O’Laughlin says students can report threats on the district’s website or by calling 911.

East Peoria Community High School District 309 leaders are considering establishing a tip line of their own.

Washington Community High School District 308 Superintendent Kyle Freeman says students can report bullying or mental health-related issues on the school’s website. Freeman said they have someone available to take phone calls as well.

