Dunlap Speller Does Not Qualify For National Finals

Despite spelling two words correctly on a national stage, a Dunlap Middle School 7th grader did not advance to the finals of the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

Ethan Smith, 13, correctly spelled his second and third round preliminary words in the competition in Washington, D.C.

Smith correctly spelled “karpa” during Round 2 Tuesday. His Round 3 word Wednesday was “directory.”

But, the narrowing of a total of 516 spellers to a list of 41 finalists depended on the results of a first round written test of 26 multiple choice items administered Tuesday.

Bee officials say the maximum score on the written test was 36 points. Spellers needed at least 28 points to advance. The individual scores from the written test were not released.

None of the 26 spellers from Illinois in the competition advanced to the finals.

