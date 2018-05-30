Dunlap Student Competing In National Spelling Bee

A Dunlap Middle School student is competing in this year’s Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C.

Ethan Smith, 13, has correctly spelled his second and third preliminary round words in the competition.

Smith correctly spelled “karpa” during Round 2 Tuesday. His Round 3 word Wednesday was “directory.”

The first round of preliminary competition consisted of a written test of 26 multiple choice items administered Tuesday.

This year’s Scripps National Spelling Bee has drawn the largest number of competitors in its history, 516 spellers, but the field gets much smaller Wednesday with the announcement of the 50 or so spellers who will make Thursday’s finals.

Among the competitors is 12-year-old Atman Balakrishnan, who has tough shoes to fill. His own father was the first Indian American to win the spelling bee, back in 1985. Now a doctor in Illinois, Balu Nataranjan recalls that he won by spelling the word “milieu,” hardly tough enough for today’s competition.

He says spellers back then could win by memorizing about 10,000 words, but that won’t cut it today: He says “now the kids who win have to know somewhere between 40-and-80,000 words.”

(The Associated Press contributed to this report)

