Dunlap High School students took part in the nationwide walkouts and sit-ins on Wednesday.

Senior Alex Fosburgh helps lead the student group, Dunlap 12, that organized the walk-out. She filed along with hundreds of students as they marched to the football field at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

It was in remembrance of the 17 people who died in the Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland, Florida last month.

“We were surprised about the turnout,” Fosburgh said. “(It) had to be low key and we had to make sure it wasn’t political,” she said.

Fosburgh says the student group was not allowed to advertise the event. News of the walk-out spread by word of mouth.

Students stood in silence on the football field as the names of victims were read, followed by a moment of silence.

Fosburgh hopes the event helps unite the student body.

“It’s about coming together as a school and community,” Fosburgh said. “So someone here feels they don’t need to act a certain way. It’s about lending a hand and being a better student.”

Following the name reading, students filed back to class where attendance was taken for a second time.

Between the walking, name reading and moment of silence, the entire process took no more than 20 minutes.

Fosburgh said it was a powerful experience for her.

“Because it could be us,” Fosburgh said. “It could be anyone and happen here. And knowing we could help prevent that by having a moment is very powerful.”

Hundreds of Dunlap High School students heading out to the football field as part of #WalkoutWednesday. pic.twitter.com/iZnMuSVRBl — Ryan Piers (@RyanPiersMedia) March 14, 2018

The post Dunlap Students Take Part In Nationwide Walkout appeared first on 1470 WMBD.