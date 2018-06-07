Peoria Police responded to a ShotSpotter alert and reports of shots fired in the 600 block of W. Wilcox at approximately 6:30 a.m. Thursday.

Public Information Officer Amy Dotson said officers found an adult male with gunshot wounds near a vehicle. Dotson says it appears the unidentified man was shot as he returned home.

It was not clear how many shots were fired, or how many times the victim was shot.

The Peoria County Coroner’s Office was called in, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A homicide investigation is underway.

The post Early Morning Shooting Leaves One Dead appeared first on 1470 WMBD.