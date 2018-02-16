The Peoria County Election Commission has announced early voting Commission office and the mailing of Vote by Mail ballots will begin Monday, Feb. 19.

It was originally delayed after Scott Drury, a candidate for Attorney General in the General Primary, was removed from the ballot, but an emergecy stay pending appeal was ordered by the 1st District Appellate Court.

The appellate court has since reversed the lower court ruling and Drury’s name will be allowed to appear on the ballot.

The Public Test has been rescheduled for 1 p.m. Feb. 22.

Early voting throughout Peoria County begins on March 5.

Early voting hours and more information can be found HERE. (peoriaelections.org.)

The post Early Voting Starts In Peoria County appeared first on 1470 WMBD.