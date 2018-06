Police responded to a shooting in Peoria’s East Bluff early Monday morning.

Peoria Police said a Shotspotter alert around 3:42 a.m. sent officers to the 900 block of E. Republic.

Officers found an unidentified victim with a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to a hospital with what were believed to be non life-threatening injuries.

Police did not have any information on suspects.

