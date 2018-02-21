East Peoria H.S Student Arrested After Threat

A 16-year-old East Peoria High School student is being held in the Peoria County Juvenile Detention Center after allegedly threatening his school. The male student is charged with felony disorderly conduct.

East Peoria police say they received information around 7:57 a.m. Wednesday about a threat that was toward the school and possibly students.

During an investigation, East Peoria Detectives along with the East Peoria Police School Resource Officer and school staff identified the student as the person making the threats.

The student, during an interview with authorities, admitted making a comment about “shooting up the school” during a class period late Tuesday and again as he walked past another student in a hallway.

Police say the student admitted that he was solely responsible for the comment and that he did not intend to carry out the threat. Police also say the student and his family have been cooperating during the investigation.

The investigation continues, but police do not believe there is an imminent threat to the school, its students or staff.

