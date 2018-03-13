East Peoria Police Issue Warning

After East Peoria residents voiced their concerns about door-to-door salespeople, East Peoria Police issued a warning.

In a media release, police say “to help avoid scams and ensure solicitors are lawfully registered,” you should ask any door-to-door salesperson for their City of East Peoria solicitors certificate.

Police Deputy Chief Shannon Swearingen says door-to-door salespeople must possess a solicitor’s certificate of registration obtained from the East Peoria Police Department.

“Some solicitors may be attempting to take advantage of citizens who may not know the city’s requirements,” Swearingen explained.

Violators may be arrested and issued a notice to appear in court.

