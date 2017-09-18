Emmy Awards? No Thank You

After a weekend of camping and smelling like a cross between a roasted marshmallow that cooked a little too long and dirt, I thought I would tune in and watch the Emmys last night and chill.

Who doesn’t enjoy seeing their favorite actors all dudded up and looking spiffy and downright gorgeous? Knowing that they spent hours to look that good, spent tons of cash, or being who they are…were ‘loaned’ items to make them look good.

Here’s there thing…I could only watch about 10 minutes before I turned on the Packers football game, and if you know me, you know how painful that was for me. I. Hate. The. Packers. But what I dislike even more, is when the Hollywood Elitists (they call themselves elite and not elitists) get together and give their political opinion. Do they have the right to have it…of course they do and I won’t ever argue that. However, no matter who you voted for or what your political views are…I believe you should ALWAYS respect the office. Period. Dislike the person in office if you want, knock yourself out…but have some respect for the office is all I’m saying.

Jokes, jabs, scathing remarks at a televised award show just shows that they, in my opinion, are opportunists that take advantage of the network that carries the show, as well as the viewing audience who just want to see who won what award and if they look pretty.

Now, will I picket? Protest? Make signs and march yelling into a megaphone because I think it’s wrong? Nope. Are my feelings hurt and think I deserve a ‘safe place’ where I don’t have to hear hurtful words…not even close. I changed the channel. Simple really. I can choose not to watch certain shows if I want and have my voice heard that way, even if it means I watch the Packers. Ugh.