Stricter screening procedures rolled out this week from the Transportation Security Administration will require all passengers to remove electronics larger than a cell phone, all food, liquids, gels or aerosols from carry-on luggage at security.

“Allow extra time for that screening process, because it is going to take longer, and we’d hate to see you miss your flight,” said Peoria International Airport Director Gene Olson.

He tells WMBD’s Greg and Dan that travelers should arrive at least two hours before departure.

Security checkpoints may be slower as TSA officials adjust to the stricter screening procedures. But, longer lines will not affect everyone.

“PreCheck probably becomes more valuable now because these new procedures don’t apply to PreCheck passengers,” said Olson.

PIA travelers can help keep the security checkpoint lines moving by doing the following:

Organize carry-on bags so electronics larger than a cell phone are easily accessible for quick removal. Place them in a separate bin during screening.

Ensure the clear quart-size bag contains all liquids, gels and aerosols. Each one must be 100 ml (3.4 ounces) or less. This will also need to be removed and screened separately.

Do not overstuff the carry-on so X-ray images are clear.

Keep track of all your bins and items. Once screening is complete, double-check your bins to make sure nothing is left behind.

TSA officials note that no changes have been made to what can be brought through the checkpoints. Liquids in the allowed quantities, food, electronics and books continue to be allowed in carry-on bags.

The post Enhanced TSA Screenings Slow Pace At PIA appeared first on 1470 WMBD.