EPIC Visits Peoria Fire Department

The Peoria Fire Department hosted EPIC, an important local nonprofit, for the first time.

Twenty members of EPIC cheered and laughed along with each other Monday as they sprayed the hose and and took on an obstacle course.

“They put on the turnout gear. They rescued a ‘baby.’ They are really getting to see what it looks like to be a Peoria firefighter for the day,” said EPIC Director of Development Jen Funk.

EPIC is a nonprofit that helps people with developmental disabilities. The disabilities vary in terms of severity, but none of them lack a positive attitude.

“We want to show them that they can do anything,” Funk said. “A lot of this is for our EPIC individuals to see what it is like to be an employed member of the community.”

Division Chief of Operations Tony Ardis and his team eagerly guided the visitors throughout the department, explaining the nuiances and tools on the engines.

“It is probably more of a joy for us than it will be for them,” Ardis said.

It’s the fire department’s first “Epic Firefighter Day,” but Ardis says he would like for there to be many more. He also believes the can-do attitudes of those in EPIC can help land them work with the department.

“They could come down and help us. We need help with daily chores around the fire house,” Ardis said.

EPIC stands for “Empowering People, Inspiring Capabilities.”

More information on EPIC can be found HERE.

