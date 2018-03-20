Essential Oils Could Lead to Men Growing “Large Breasts”

So, bro, you want to relax by lying in your room, filling the air with the calming aroma of lavender? There MIGHT be one heck of a side effect.

According to the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences, eight of the chemicals in essential oils might disrupt your hormones . . . and make you grow, quote, “LARGE BREASTS.” That’s right. Not just any breasts. LARGE breasts.

So, um, maybe ease off the daily essential oil regimen in case more studies prove this is really happening?

There are several offices here at the radio station that have those essential oil cooker thing-a-muhjigs spraying their black vodoo magic in the air…guess I won’t be wandering in for random chats anymore.