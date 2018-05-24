Eureka Man’s Bond Set At $5 Million

A Eureka man accused of the 1986 killing of a 13-year-old girl in Washington State made his first court appearance.

A not guilty plea was made in Pierce County, Washington court Friday on behalf of Ronald Washburn, 60. His bond was set at $5 million.

The Tacoma News Tribune reports prosecutors amended the first-degree murder charge against Washburn to include aggravated factors of sexual motivation and deliberate cruelty.

Washburn is now eligible for life in prison.

Washburn was arrested May 10 at Woodridge Apartments in Eureka. Washburn waived extradition and was transported from the Woodford County Jail to Washington State Wednesday.

Washburn is the suspect in the sexual assault and strangulation death of Jennifer Bastian, 13, of Tacoma.

Tacoma police said Bastian left her home around 2:30 p.m. Aug. 4, 1986. She rode her 18-speed bicycle to Point Defiance Park to train for an upcoming bike tour in the San Juan Islands. She left a note at home saying she would be home by 6:30 p.m.

Several credible sightings of the girl were reported around the five-mile drive of Point Defiance Park as late as 6 p.m. that day. Jennifer never returned home and a massive search took place at the park.

Jennifer’s body was found Aug. 28, 1986 in a wooded area off the five-mile drive.

Property records showed Washburn lived less than five miles from Point Defiance Park when the girl went missing and nine blocks from the girl’s home.

Tacoma Police Chief Donald Ramsdell said the Washington State Patrol Crime Lab was not able to create a DNA profile from semen found on Bastien’s swimsuit until November 2013. Three years later a list of suspects from whom investigators needed to collect DNA was compiled and Washburn was one of them.

Washburn had called Tacoma police in 1986 about another murder, Michella Welch. Welch’s murder occurred says before Bastian’s and remains unsolved to this day.

Washburn agreed to provide DNA to the FBI in 2016, though by then he had moved to Eureka. This month, DNA results came back linking Washburn to Bastian’s death.

