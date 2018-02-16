A two-vehicle accident has claimed the life of a Eureka woman.

The accident occurred about 11:45 a.m. Thursday on Route 24 about one-half mile east of Eureka.

The Woodford County coroner says the victim, Heidi Mathews, 43, was driving a car east on Route 24 when her vehicle struck a westbound pickup truck.

Mathews was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the pickup, Cecil Whitton, 74, of Morton, was transported to an area hospital but the extent of his injuries was not known.

The coroner says an autopsy performed Friday indicated Mathews died of multiple blunt-force trauma. Toxicology results are pending.

The accident remains under investigation.

The post Eureka Woman Killed In Woodford County Crash appeared first on 1470 WMBD.