Everybody Dance Now Except you Officer

I’ve got to say, I never expected to see C+C MUSIC FACTORY making news here in 2017 but here we are and dang it I am happy about it!

Taoufik Moalla was driving in Saint-Laurent, Quebec, Canada last month. And C+C’s massive hit from 1990, “Gonna Make You Sweat (Everybody Dance Now)”, came on the radio. Well apparently that song was Taoufik’s Jam because he started singing, LOUDLY. Then he saw a siren, and the police pulled him over because they saw him SCREAMING and apparently they thought maybe he was in danger and even though he wasn’t, they STILL gave him a $118 ticket for screaming in his car.

Taoufik says he’s not entirely sure that singing or screaming in your car is illegal, so he’s planning to contest the ticket once he gets a court date.