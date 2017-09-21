Excuse me sir, you are an idiot!

Back in July, Ryan Flores went into a Starbucks wearing an Optimus Prime mask from “Transformers” and tried to rob the place with a knife! A 58-year-old customer named Cregg Jerri grabbed a chair, slammed it into Ryan, and they wrestled. They both wound up with stab wounds after the fight, and apparently, once Cregg got a hold of the knife, he landed a LOT of shots on Ryan. Well . . . Ryan is now in jail, facing charges of second-degree robbery and assault with a deadly weapon.

But according to his mom, HE’S really the victim in the end . . . and now, he’s planning on SUING Cregg for stabbing him 17 times during their brawl. The chief of the Fresno police says the idea of Ryan suing Cregg is, quote, “ludicrous.”

I understand a Mother’s Love and all but I am gonna guess if he got that many stabs in the guy kept resisting.

ummmmmmm, Mom?? He was ROBBING a place. Not dressing up as Optimus Prime to do something good like visit a Childrens Hospital??

Usually it’s the customers getting robbed at the expensive coffee places, not the other way around! lol