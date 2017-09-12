The Most Expensive and Ugliest Running Shoes you will see today

A Fashion Company Just Introduced $800 Running Shoes and People Online Are Ripping Them For Being Hideous

You don’t need to drop almost a grand on sneakers. But if you ARE going to spend that much, at least buy ones that look good.

A fashion company called Balenciaga just released a new pair of running shoes that cost $800. And people on the Internet almost unanimously agree that they’re HIDEOUS.

They look kind of like a seven-layer dip turned into a shoe. As one person wrote on Twitter, quote, “they look like shoes in the lost-and-found at school.”