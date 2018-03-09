(WEEK) — A bill to rename the Fairview, Illinois post office after Army Sergeant Douglas Riney is heading to President Donald Trump’s desk.

The bill passed both the House and Senate this week.

Riney died in action in Kabul, Afghanistan in October of 2016.

He was the recipient of the bronze star, Army commendation medal, and the purple heart.

Riney also served as a volunteer firefighter.

The bill is expected to be signed by the President in the coming weeks.

The post Fairview Post Office To Be Renamed For Sgt. Riney appeared first on 1470 WMBD.