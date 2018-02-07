Fast Food Joints Actually Have Way Less Bacteria Than Fancy Restaurants

You’d probably assume that the place serving cheap roast beef sandwiches covered in a mysterious substance called “Arby’s Sauce” would be a GROSSER place to eat than a five-star restaurant serving foods you can’t pronounce.

And you would be wrong.

A company called Restaurantware just ran a study where they swabbed a bunch of fast food joints and fancy restaurants and tested those swabs for bacteria. And, yep, the fast food spots were WAY, WAY less infested with germs.

They only found an average of around 60,000 traces of bacteria at fast food restaurants, and almost all of them were in the bathrooms.

Meanwhile, they found over eight MILLION at the five-star restaurants . . . and those germs weren’t just in the bathrooms. Half of them were on the condiments, and about 7% were in the water that was served.

But . . . that’s not close to as bad as the place you eat most often: Your OWN HOUSE. They found that you’ve got about 23 million traces of bacteria, split evenly between your bathroom, your condiments, and your water.

On the bright side, almost all of the bacteria they found is basically harmless. But still, if any harmful ones slip in, it sure seems like that’s least likely to happen if you’re eating fast food. So I guess that makes it . . . healthy?