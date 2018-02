Had a proud #American moment tonight. Woke up in my hotel hearing a lot of noise outside in the lobby. I went out and found this. The Kentucky State Choir Finals schools are all staying at my hotel. They decided to sing the National Anthem together on every single floor. #AmazingTo use this video in a commercial player or in broadcasts, please email licensing@storyful.com

Posted by Garrett Mager on Wednesday, February 7, 2018