A Fifth Grader Saved His Classmate from Choking After His Mom Showed Him a Video of What to Do

Here’s a nice reminder that what you teach your kids really CAN have an impact. And it sticks with them too . . .

A fifth grader in Richmond, Virginia named Benjamin Ford was eating lunch at school last Thursday when he saw a classmate start choking. She couldn’t breathe and was turning blue.

But luckily, he knew what to do because of an educational video he watched with his MOM a few years ago.

He says he didn’t even think. He just ran over and did what he learned from the video. And it saved the girl’s life.

The entire school ended up hearing about it. Apparently they made an announcement over the loudspeaker or something. So Ben says he’s been getting a lot of high-fives and fist bumps from other kids walking around the halls.

When he got home and told his parents, they thought he meant he saved someone’s life in a VIDEO GAME.

Obviously they’re proud. They actually BOUGHT him a new video game to reward him for it.