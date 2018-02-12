Peoria Fire and Rescue crews were called to the 400 block of E. Thrush Avenue Sunday around 8:00 a.m. on reports of a structure fire.

When they arrived, firefighters found heavy fire coming from the first and second story of a 2 and a half story home. The house was vacant and utilities were disconnected.

The fire extended to the exterior of a neighboring home.

Once the fire was under control, firefighters ventilated and tarped the first floor to minimize water damage.

The Red Cross was called to assist 8 residents.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The post Fire Damages Two Peoria Homes appeared first on 1470 WMBD.