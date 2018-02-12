Fire Damages Two Peoria Homes
By 1470 WMBD
|
Feb 12, 2018 @ 6:00 AM

Peoria Fire and Rescue crews were called to the 400 block of E. Thrush Avenue Sunday around 8:00 a.m. on reports of a structure fire.

When they arrived, firefighters found heavy fire coming from the first and second story of a 2 and a half story home. The house was vacant and utilities were disconnected.

The fire extended to the exterior of a neighboring home.

Once the fire was under control, firefighters ventilated and tarped the first floor to minimize water damage.

The Red Cross was called to assist 8 residents.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The post Fire Damages Two Peoria Homes appeared first on 1470 WMBD.

Related Content

Congress Takes On Immigration Amid Election Pressu...
Hospitals Concerned About Medicaid Agreement
Russian Minister Says Jet Crash Had No Survivors
Update On Peoria Roads
Stolen Vehicle Leads To Multi-County Pursuit, Arre...
Trump Won’t Declassify Democratic Memo
Comments