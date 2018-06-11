Fire Department Is Already Using ResQPump

A life-saving device is already paying off for the Peoria Fire Department.

Chief Ed Olehy says first responders used a ResQPump to save a cardiac arrest victim on Saturday. It was one day after the department rolled out the life-saving devices.

“We rolled it out. We got to use it. It was effective,” Olehy said.

After the ITD helped save the victim, Advanced Medical Transport transported the victim to a hospital.

It was Advanced Medical Transport that donated the 20 pumps, which all cost more than $1,000, to the department.

“You never like say one success is the tell all, but to me it was a good starting point,” Olehy said.

During CPR, pressure on the chest helps circulate the blood forward, while negative pressure helps refill the heart.

The ITD utilizes a face mask, and during chest compression the ITD valve opens and air is forced out of the body and through the ITD without resistance. And while the chest recoils, the ITD valve closes and selectively presents air from being drawn in. That pulls more blood back to the chest and heart.

The Peoria Fire Department is one of a few in the state using ResQPumps.

“I think we are going to get a really good look at what these can do, and yeah it really could be a catalyst for other communities,” Olehy said.

Olehy says first responders applied two rounds of the rescue pump before AMT was on scene.

