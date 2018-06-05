Fire Department’s Rescue One Still Shut Down
By 1470 WMBD
Jun 5, 2018 @ 8:00 AM

(WEEK) — The Peoria Fire Department has announced that the Rescue One Fire Truck will remain closed for at least the next 24 hours.

This comes after the rescue truck was shut down on Monday.

The “browning out” of the fire truck stems from the recent announcement of the city’s budget crisis.

The department has 10 unfilled positions, which means sometimes the only way to staff the rescue trucks is forced overtime.

The chief says he’s already used 90 percent of the his overtime budget for the entire year.

