Fire In Peoria Attic

Peoria firefighters doused a fire in the upstairs portion of a Peoria residence.

The fire was reported around 2:40 p.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of West MacQueen Ave.

“We found smoke coming from the chimney and the eaves of the attic,” said Acting Battalion Chief Nate Rice. “We made an attack into the house with a hose line, got up into the attic and encountered heavy heat. We didn’t really find the fire right away.”

“We had to tear into walls and the ceiling,” Rice said, “and found fire in the walls and the ceiling of the attic.”

Rice said no one was home at the time of the fire. There were no injuries among firefighters. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Scanner traffic indicated the Red Cross was called to assist four adults and two children who are occupants of the house.

