Firefighter Injured In Peoria Blaze

Peoria Fire and Rescue responded to reports of a house fire in the 1700 block of W. Lincoln Avenue late Sunday night.

Crews found heavy smoke coming from the second story. Fire in an upstairs bedroom was spreading to an adjacent room.

The fire was put out in about 20 minutes.

The residents were able to get out safely before crews arrived on the scene.

One firefighter sustained minor burns, but remained on the scene.

The Red Cross was called in to assist four residents (3 adults and a child) with lodging.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

