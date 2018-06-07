Firefighters Gain Tool To Treat Cardiac Arrest

Giving medical treatment is now easier for the Peoria Fire Department.

The department now utilizes 20 ResQPOD ITDs thanks to Advanced Medical Transport.

“We have kind of known about these things for a while, now it is at the marketing phase where we can actually admit it out to communities,” said Peoria EMS Medical Director and Medical Director for EMS Ministry Dr. Matt Jackson.

Jackson joined the Peoria Fire Department at a Thursday news conference to make the announcement, where first responders also demonstrated the technology.

Peoria Fire Chief Ed Olehy says 80 percent of the calls his team responds to our medical emergencies.

“If there any advances we can make in that many calls a year, it is a big plus,” Olehy said.

Olehy said the new technology will help save cardiac arrest victims.

During CPR, pressure on the chest helps circulate the blood forward, while negative pressure helps refill the heart.

The ITD utilizes a face mask, and during chest compression the ITD valve opens and air is forced out of the body and through the ITD without resistance. And while the chest recoils, the ITD valve closes and selectively presents air from being drawn in. That pulls more blood back to the chest and heart.

“The ability to defuse and pump that blood to the brain is what makes this device so important,” Olehy said.

Each device costs about $2,000, but with the help of AMT, Olehy says the additions will not cost taxpayers a penny.

The Peoria Fire Department will begin using the devices on Friday.

