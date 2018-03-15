First Lady Hopes To Expand Pilot Program

The first lady is hoping to expand a pilot program with its roots in Peoria County.

Illinois Family Connects currently provides in-home nurses to new families in Peoria and Stephenson Counties in the first few weeks following a pregnancy.

Diana Rauner has championed the program since it started two years ago.

“Every family, regardless of income, regardless of background, needs some kind of support after a baby is born,” Rauner said.

Rauner was in Peoria to push the pilot program towards expansion. She calls it a success, helping 202 mothers in Peoria County last quarter.

“We have some counties here that are exploring this so we are hopeful we can get another pilot or two off the ground,” she said.

About 160,000 babies are born each year in Illinois, and Rauner hopes her program can provide for each new family.

According to Rauner, OSF Medical Center reported more than eight-in-ten families of newborns take advantage of the service.

“The visits have resulted in connections to mental health, housing, public assistance, WIC and other important services,” she said.

Governor Bruce Rauner’s competitor in next week’s gubernational election, Republican Jeanne Ives, recently attacked Diana Rauner, claiming she was behind her husband’s decision to sign abortion-related legislation in August.

Ives bases her claim on email Diana Rauner sent to her husband concerning the HB 40 abortion bill.

“I really can’t. I don’t know anything about it so I don’t have really anything to say about it,” she said when asked by reporters about the issue.

Rauner’s party has accused Ives of having political views comparable to Democratic Speaker of the House Mike Madigan.

