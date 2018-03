The ACMs announced their first round of performers. They include Miranda Lambert, Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan, Maren Morris, Dierks Bentley, Kelsea Ballerini, and Thomas Rhett. Also, Florida Georgia Line and Bebe Rexha will perform their hit “Meant to Be”. More acts will be announced soon.

