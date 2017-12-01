The First Text Message Was Sent 25 Years Ago Sunday . . .
By Jaymie Curtis
|
Dec 1, 2017 @ 7:15 AM

On December 3rd, 1992 . . . which is exactly 25 years ago on Sunday . . . an engineer in England sent a message from his computer to his friend’s cell phone. It said “Merry Christmas.” And it was the first text message EVER.

And now, just two-and-a-half decades later, I’m not sure if we could exist without them. Here are some results from a survey on where texting stands 25 years after it was invented . . .

1. 80% of adults and 91% of teenagers send at least one message every day.

2. Half of people say messaging has pretty much replaced ALL of their other forms of communication.

3. 67% of people text more than they did two years ago.

4. 56% of us have sent a text just using emojis, and 57% have responded to a message just using a gif.

5. And those things have crossed the final frontier, too: Old people. 77% of people over 55 use emojis, and 53% have used a gif.

