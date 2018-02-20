FLOOD WARNING ALONG THE ILLINOIS RIVER LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE
By Breaking News
|
Feb 20, 2018 @ 12:34 PM 
..The National Weather Service in Lincoln IL has issued a flood
warning for the following rivers in Illinois...

  Illinois River at Henry affecting Marshall and Putnam Counties
  Illinois River at Peoria affecting Peoria...Tazewell and Woodford
  Counties
  Illinois River near Havana affecting Cass...Fulton and Mason
  Counties
  Illinois River at Beardstown affecting Brown...Cass...Morgan and
  Schuyler Counties

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Persons with interests along this river need to prepare for flooding.
Stay tuned for further updates on this flooding situation.


The National Weather Service in Lincoln IL has issued a

* Flood Warning for
  The Illinois River at Peoria.
* From late Wednesday night until further notice.
* At 1145 AM Tuesday the stage was 12.6 feet.
* Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
* Moderate flooding is forecast.
* Forecast...Rise above flood stage by early Thursday morning and
  continue to rise to near 27.9 feet by Sunday morning.
* Impact...At 28.0 feet...Entire length of Lake Street in Spring Bay
  is inundated.

The post FLOOD WARNING ALONG THE ILLINOIS RIVER LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE appeared first on 1470 WMBD.

Comments