FLOOD WARNING ALONG THE ILLINOIS RIVER LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE

..The National Weather Service in Lincoln IL has issued a flood warning for the following rivers in Illinois... Illinois River at Henry affecting Marshall and Putnam Counties Illinois River at Peoria affecting Peoria...Tazewell and Woodford Counties Illinois River near Havana affecting Cass...Fulton and Mason Counties Illinois River at Beardstown affecting Brown...Cass...Morgan and Schuyler Counties PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Persons with interests along this river need to prepare for flooding. Stay tuned for further updates on this flooding situation. The National Weather Service in Lincoln IL has issued a * Flood Warning for The Illinois River at Peoria. * From late Wednesday night until further notice. * At 1145 AM Tuesday the stage was 12.6 feet. * Flood stage is 18.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is forecast. * Forecast...Rise above flood stage by early Thursday morning and continue to rise to near 27.9 feet by Sunday morning. * Impact...At 28.0 feet...Entire length of Lake Street in Spring Bay is inundated.

