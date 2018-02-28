The Flood Warning continues for The Illinois River at Peoria. * Until further notice. * At 545 AM Wednesday the stage was 25.32 feet. * Flood stage is 18.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is occurring and Moderate flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river will continue to fall to a stage of 25.1 feet by Thursday morning. * Impact...At 25.2 feet...The parking lot in Peoria`s Riverfront Village and 1 block of Water Street are flooded.

The post FLOOD WARNING ALONG THE ILLINOIS RIVER UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE appeared first on 1470 WMBD.