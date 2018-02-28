FLOOD WARNING ALONG THE ILLINOIS RIVER UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE
By Breaking News
|
Feb 28, 2018 @ 3:55 PM 
The Flood Warning continues for
  The Illinois River at Peoria.
* Until further notice.
* At  545 AM Wednesday the stage was 25.32 feet.
* Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
* Moderate flooding is occurring and Moderate flooding is forecast.
* Forecast...The river will continue to fall to a stage of 25.1 feet
  by Thursday morning.
* Impact...At 25.2 feet...The parking lot in Peoria`s Riverfront
  Village and 1 block of Water Street are flooded.

The post FLOOD WARNING ALONG THE ILLINOIS RIVER UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE appeared first on 1470 WMBD.

Comments