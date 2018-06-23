Flood Warning Along The Illinois River

Recent heavy rainfall has caused the Illinois River to rise, prompting the National Weather Service to issue a Flood Warning.

The Flood Warning will be in effect in Peoria from early Monday morning until further notice.

The river stage in Peoria was 14.4 feet as of 7:45 p.m. Friday. The river is expected to reach its 18-foot flood stage by early Morning morning and rise to near 19.4 feet by Tuesday evening.

The Weather Service says at 18 feet, some flooding begins to bottomland not protected by levees.

Flood Warnings have also been posted along the river in Henry and Havana.

The river stage in Henry was 18.9 feet at 7:45 p.m. Friday. Flood stage is 23 feet. The river is expected to go above flood stage by Sunday morning and rise to near 23.5 feet by Sunday afternoon. The river in Henry will fall below flood stage by early Wednesday morning. At 23 feet, water begins to affect the marina in Henry along with minor flooding of land adjacent to the river.

The river stage in Havana was 13.7 feet at 7:45 p.m. Friday. Flood stage is 14 feet. The river is expected to go above flood stage by Saturday evening and continue to rise to near 16.9 feet by Friday afternoon. Additional rise are possible thereafter.

The river forecasts are based on observed precipitation, soil moisture conditions, and forecast precipitation.

If you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and find an alternate route. “Turn around, don’t drown.”

(This story will be updated)

