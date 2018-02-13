The Flu is After You This Year More than Ever

If you don’t have one of these lovely accessories at work you better get a flu shot! The most intense flu season in a decade has millions of Americans looking for relief and if you are using your noodle you basically want to wash hands and soak yourself hourly in a Purell bath. I am not really sure the difference between the flu and a virus but after what I had last week, I am going to get a flu shot for the first time in my life. Who else is having a flu shot for the first time? Is it gonna hurt? and do I get a fun band-aid and a lollipop?

