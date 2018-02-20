Former Brave Walt Lemon Signs With NBA’s Pelicans

(From Bradley University) – Former Bradley men’s basketball standout Walt Lemon has signed a 10-day contract to join the New Orleans Pelicans of the NBA, announced by the team on Tuesday.

A two-time second-team All-Missouri Valley selection during his career, Lemon played for the Braves from 2010 to 2014. He ranks in the top 10 in three different categories in Bradley basketball history, placing seventh with 1,721 career points, 10th with 367 assists and third with 22 steals.

Also a two-time member of the MVC All-Defensive and All-Improved Teams, Lemon enjoyed his most productive season as a senior when he set career highs with 18.0 points, 3.9 assists and 2.4 steals per game during the 2013-14 campaign. The Chicago native was also named the league’s Scholar-Athlete of the Year during his senior season.

In 36 contests with the Fort Wayne Mad Ants of the NBA G League, Lemon ranks fifth in the league in scoring with an average of 22.7 points, while also posting team-best totals with 5.9 assists and 2.1 steals per game.

Lemon is the 19th Brave in school history to sign an NBA contract.

