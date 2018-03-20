Former PPS Teacher Indicted On Charges

A former Peoria Public Schools teacher has been indicted on several charges.

Phillip Earhart, 30, was indicted on two counts of criminal sexual assault and aggravated sexual assault. It comes a day following the Peoria Public Schools Board of Education decision to accept his resignation.

The indictment was handed up on two counts of criminal sexual assault and one count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

In a criminal report, from the Peoria Police Department, it referred to a relationship between a teacher and student.

It also mentioned previous complaints about the two “having a meal together.”

